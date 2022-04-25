Unlike the previous movement, this movement has a special feature. It is decentralized in the positive sense of the word, a human rights activist, a man of the Artsakh Republic, told Aysor.am.

Former ombudsman Ruben Melikyan.

In other words, different big and small groups are involved in the struggle, starting from the ARF with more than 130 years of traditions, ending with the “Homeland” party with members with great experience of working in law enforcement agencies, the RPA, 5165 movement and many other groups.

All these forces with a decentralized horse are contributing to the movement that started a few days ago in Freedom Square and is now gaining new momentum.

“I think the philosophy of the movement has a great prospect of achieving success in the end,” said the former ombudsman of Artsakh.

According to Ruben Melikyan, the current situation in Armenia is very clear, the failure of the new movement will mean the Turkification of Armenia. Therefore, according to the human rights activist, all the participants of the movement feel personal responsibility before their ancestors, future generations, their own “identity”.

“The highest goals are set here,” the former ombudsman of Artsakh concluded.

It should be reminded that on April 22, NA Deputy Speaker, “Hayastan” faction MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed the people with a message announcing the start of a decisive street struggle for Artsakh, for statehood, for the Armenian type, the “end result of which is the removal of nationalist authorities.”



Politicians, artists, scientists and other figures in their turn joined the statement on Artsakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani-Armenian-Turkish relations.

“Putting aside all disagreements, it is necessary to voice the nationwide disagreement with any manifestation threatening Armenia և to stand up to defend our national-state interests և dignity,” the text of the statement reads.