NA Deputy Speaker, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the opposition leaders, summed up the disobedient actions of the opposition in the four directions of the capital during the rally held in France Square today, saying that the task set before them had been fulfilled.

Referring to the incident in Gyumri, which is being manipulated by the authorities, Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated that the opposition condemns any case of violence and urged citizens not to resort to provocations, as we are dealing with a government that “organized March 1, killed a pregnant woman, defeated the country and surrendered to the homeland.” The opposition movement, as it was announced from the first day, is a solidarity movement, uniting, awakening the Armenian people. “Apart from Nikol and his faction, we do not look for Turks in our people, we reject mud-zombies, blacks and whites and any other division.” He described the videos as “provocative”, calling the dissidents “Turks, zombies, idiots” and saying that the opposition avoids such labeling and fights for brothers and sisters who do not understand them.

Referring to today’s statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that there is an agreement with the Armenian government to hand over seven villages in Tavush and Gegharkunik regions, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that the opposition’s struggle is to prevent it and this is an ontological issue, the security of the Armenian people. and any agreement of Aliyev is useless.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan also said that in the coming days the opposition will present the details of its program, and the only problem for now is to remove the evil government.

