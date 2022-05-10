The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge on the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway in the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane, with two-way traffic.

It is foggy in Goris, Syunik region.

It is snowing in the cities of Shan and Gavar of Gegharkunik region and in the part called “Meghri mountain” of Syunik region.



About Lars:

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles, according to the North Ossetian Crisis Management Center.