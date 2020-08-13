In the age of coronavirus, South Korea’s new bus shelters refuse entry to anyone with a fever

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)– Determined to curb the spread of Covid-19 , authorities in the South Korean capital of Seoul have actually set up a series of glass-paneled bus shelters that scan the temperature level of commuters and refuse entry to anyone found to have a fever.

Ten solar-powered shelters have actually been established along significant bus paths in the Seongdong district of the city’s center, the district federal government stated in a declaration.

These so-called “smart shelters” have a number of functions to stop individuals contaminated with the coronavirus from spreading it to others, consisting of external thermal electronic cameras and internal UV sterilizers. They likewise have cooling, totally free WiFi, charging stations and play restorative music.

The shelters are geared up with thermal electronic cameras to avoid individuals with fevers from going into. Seongdong district federal government

While the infection does spread out much easier inside your home than outdoors, summertimes in Seoul can be harsh. Jeong Mi- sounded, a Seongdong district authorities, stated authorities desired to develop “an environment where people can escape scorching weather and pouring rain while preventing virus infections.”

“It is ideal for people to avoid a closed small space in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Jeong stated. “However, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to live with it for a while so we need to find a way to live a better life coping with the current situation.”

The 10 shelters expense about $1.01 million– and the district strategies to set up more, Jeong stated.

The South Korean …