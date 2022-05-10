There is no legal justification that a de jure Azerbaijani enclave has ever existed in Armenia. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Armenia Edmon Marukyan stated this in response to the statements of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.



– Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalafov stated that on April 6 in Brussels the Republic of Armenia agreed to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan on the basis of 5 points presented by Azerbaijan. In fact, a similar statement was made by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan. How would you comment on this statement?

– We have touched upon this topic many times. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia stated on March 21, 2022. “There is nothing unacceptable for us in the proposals submitted by Azerbaijan on March 10. It is another thing that these proposals do not address all the issues on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Comprehensive Peace Agenda. “With our response to the OSCE MG Co-Chairs, we have completed the agenda and, therefore, we are ready to start peace talks on that basis.” During the trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 6, the Republic of Armenia also handed over a 6-point document to the Azerbaijani side, which also includes the issue of security, protection of the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and the final status of Nagorno Karabakh. The Armenian side offered to start negotiations on a peace agreement based on the two agendas. The Azerbaijani side agreed to this approach, after which an agreement was reached to negotiate a peace agreement.



– The Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister also made a statement on the return of 7 villages in the Kazakh region and Tigranashen (Kyark) to Azerbaijan, noting that these issues will be resolved through delimitation and demarcation.

– We have said many times that delimitation and demarcation processes should be based on de jure facts and documents. At that moment, we have no legal justification that there was ever a de jure Azerbaijani enclave in Armenia. On the contrary, there are legal grounds for the village of Artsvashen belonging to Armenia. The same applies to a number of territories belonging to Armenia, including the Sotk-Khoznavar section, where the well-known case of illegal invasion of Azerbaijani troops took place in May last year. These issues, of course, must be discussed and resolved in the process of delimitation and demarcation.