Officers of the Noyemberyan Police Department revealed another case of drug trafficking.

Criminal investigators detained a 29-year-old man living in Bagratashen. A personal search turned up a marijuana-like mass.

Later it turned out that the drug was sold to him by a 32-year-old resident of Berdavan village for 5,000 drams. Hours later, the drug dealer was also taken to the police station.

Initiated a criminal case.

The circumstances are being clarified by the preliminary investigation.



