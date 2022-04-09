Officers of the Noyemberyan Police Department revealed another case of drug trafficking.
Criminal investigators detained a 29-year-old man living in Bagratashen. A personal search turned up a marijuana-like mass.
Later it turned out that the drug was sold to him by a 32-year-old resident of Berdavan village for 5,000 drams. Hours later, the drug dealer was also taken to the police station.
Initiated a criminal case.
The circumstances are being clarified by the preliminary investigation.
