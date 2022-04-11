In Syunik համար To imagine the illegal Azerbaijani armed installations in Gegharkunik, I remind you where they are, an interactive map of GOOGLE EARTH, wrote on Facebook the former ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

“Their presence is already a violation of people’s right to life in accordance with international requirements. They have made it impossible for people to live a normal life, they have disrupted security in border areas.

This map is the result of 1 year of uninterrupted fact-finding work. Azerbaijani: [անօրինական] are installations shown with conventional yellow tents.



There are also real photo-proofs under the map signs.

There is also the invasion of the Inner Kapan.

For objective reasons, there are no new illegal Azerbaijani deployments on the so-called alternative roads, but there will be.

All other installations in 2021. as of the beginning of November.

You can use the phone map with a separate GOOGLE EARTH application.