In Syunik համար To imagine the illegal Azerbaijani armed installations in Gegharkunik, I remind you where they are, an interactive map of GOOGLE EARTH, wrote on Facebook the former ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.
“Their presence is already a violation of people’s right to life in accordance with international requirements. They have made it impossible for people to live a normal life, they have disrupted security in border areas.
This map is the result of 1 year of uninterrupted fact-finding work. Azerbaijani: [անօրինական] are installations shown with conventional yellow tents.
There are also real photo-proofs under the map signs.
There is also the invasion of the Inner Kapan.
For objective reasons, there are no new illegal Azerbaijani deployments on the so-called alternative roads, but there will be.
All other installations in 2021. as of the beginning of November.
You can use the phone map with a separate GOOGLE EARTH application.
“The map is attached to a special report on the urgent need for a demilitarized security zone in the areas of contact with the Azerbaijani military, based on concrete facts for the protection of the rights of the Armenian population,” Tatoyan wrote.
