On April 16, at around 10:25 pm, Sergo Shakaryan (born in 1969), a resident of Chartar town, Martuni region, Azerbaijan, illegally entered the 2nd floor of the Traffic Police Operative Management Center, located on M. Mashtots Street, Stepanakert. To fire at the existing personnel with the existing AK-74 rifle.

JE, a senior police inspector on duty, died on the spot from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Then, Sergo Shakaryan pursued AKH, a junior inspector on duty for the same purpose, but the latter managed to dodge.

Shortly after S. Shakaryan was taken to the police.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact. Sergo Shakaryan was arrested.

Urgent investigative actions have been taken, a preliminary investigation is underway.

Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan