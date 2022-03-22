The Artsakh Information Headquarters has clarified the water supply.
“Dear compatriots, in response to citizens’ inquiries, we would like to inform you that there is no problem with the interruption of water supply in Stepanakert and other settlements of Artsakh, the water supply systems are working normally.
“There is no problem with the quality of drinking water. Citizens can still use the supplied water,” the statement said.
