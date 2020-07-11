In South Africa, coronavirus surges as oxygen supplies run low in epicenter

Heated tents have been set up in parking lots outside hospitals to take care of the overflow of patients.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN AFRICA IS ‘ACCELERATING,’ WHO WARNS AS CASES SURGE

“The patients are scared, very, very scared,” Lynne Wilkinson, a public health specialist said Friday.

Wilkinson is just a part of a volunteer effort to locate 100 new oxygen concentrators for a 450-bed field hospital in Johannesburg.

Over the last week, Africa saw a 24 percent increase in coronavirus cases, and South Africa is among the countries hardest hit, according to John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa account for 71 percent of the continent’s cases, though there are fears among health officials that the lack of testing and transparency in other nations could mean an even more severe situation in Africa, reported The Guardian.

South Africa reported a new daily-high of 13,674 cases Friday, bringing the nation’s total confirmed cases to 238,339, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Over a third of the nation’s cases are in the Gauteng province.

CORONAVIRUS SPREADS TO TIMBUKTU, DESPITE ITS REMOTE LOCATION

“The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving,” Mkhize said.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the third largest hospital in the world, housing more than 3,000 beds, has been inundated with COVID-19 patients who are now being placed in non-designated coronavirus wards, as they’re at capacity, according to The Associated Press.

“Our hospital is overloaded already. There has been an influx of patients over the last two weeks,” a nurse at a healthcare facility told The AP.

She also said that her colleagues are testing positive daily, “even people who are not working in COVID wards.”

At least 8,000 health workers across Africa have tested positive for coronavirus, but half them are from South Africa.

South Africa originally had strict coronavirus lockdown measures in place and had even barred the sale of alcohol.

But on June first, desperate to reopen the struggling economy, authorities permitted table service at restaurants and religious services.

Gauteng’s head of government David Makhura, announced Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and is urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We must double our efforts,” that he said in a statement.

Johannesburg field hospital will receive 800 more beds to help in the crisis, along side 1,000 “oxygen points,” Wilkinson, the public medical adviser, said before adding it could simply take weeks for this all to reach.

