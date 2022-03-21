In some parts of Shirak region the snow height reaches up to 6 meters. Photos:

Road cleaning works are underway in Shirak region. The service companies continue to work in emergency mode, there are still closed and difficult-to-pass roads in the region, in some parts the height of snow reaches 3-5, even 6 meters.



The roads of Tsoghamarg-Ashotsk, Amasia-Shaghik-Artik (Mets Mantash-Geghanist) regions (interstate, republican-regional) are still closed. The other road sections of Ani, Akhuryan and Artik regions of the region are open and sufficiently passable.



Gyumri-Yerevan, Gyumri-Armavir և Gyumri-Vanadzor roads are open.