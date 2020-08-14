In search of third straight win, Danielle Kang four back after opening 71 at Ladies Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland –Danielle Kang began her quote for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour with an even-par 71 in the preliminary of the Ladies Scottish Open on Thursday, leaving the American four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Nicole Broch Larsen.

The American golf player bounced back from bogeys onNos 3 and 4 by making birdie at the par-5 10 th and after that the last hole at an occasion that is being played without viewers and in a separated environment at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Kang has actually made a quick start to the LPGA Tour’s resumption following the coronavirus break out, winning back- to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last 2 weeks to reachNo 2 worldwide ranking.

Broch Larsen made 6 birdies in overall, consisting of on the last 2 holes, for a 65 that put her a stroke clear of 5 gamers. One of those connected for second was Broch Larsen’s Danish compatriot, Emily Kristine Pedersen, together with American set Amy Olson and Jennifer Song, Azahara Munoz of Spain and Olivia Cowan of Germany.

Of the 144 females in the field, 27 had yet to finish …