A video was spread on the Internet today, where a teacher hits a student with a book during the lesson, which is unacceptable, inappropriate for pedagogical activities, according to the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

“In this connection, we inform that the incident took place in school No. 24 after Suren Spandaryan in Yerevan (8th grade, English class).

Representatives of the Yerevan Municipality are currently at the school to study the details of the incident. Appropriate steps will be taken as a result of the study.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the anti-pedagogical manifestations in the educational process, will pursue the formation of a non-violent educational environment in educational institutions, “the ministry said in a statement.



