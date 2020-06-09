In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards

The winners of the skilled class of the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards have been introduced, with Pablo Albarenga named as Photographer of the Year for his work on indigenous communities in Latin America.

Pablo Albarenga, a documentary photographer from Uruguay, is that this yr’s Photographer of the Year for his sequence Seeds of Resistance, which highlights the plight of indigenous communities in Latin America, who’re preventing to protect their territories from agri-business and deforestation.

Albarenga’s work pairs aerial photographs of a number of the places at risk with portraits of the activists preventing to preserve them.

The venture explores the individuals and their lands – sacred areas the place generations of their ancestors are buried.

Shot from above, the principle characters are pictured as if they’re laying down their lives for his or her territory.

The winners of the Open, Student, and Youth competitions have additionally been introduced together with the general winners in every of the Professional competitors classes.

The Open competitors celebrates the facility of single photographs and this yr’s winner is Tom Oldham for his portrait of Black Francis, frontman of rock band Pixies, initially taken for MOJO Magazine.

Ioanna Skellaraki, representing the Royal College of Art, triumphed within the Student competitors for her sequence Aeiforia, which addresses the difficulty of sustainability by way of a sequence of night-time pictures of photo voltaic panels, wind generators and battery farms on the island of Tilos in Greece.

The Youth Photographer of the Year award went to 19-year-old Hsien-Pang Hsieh from Taiwan for his picture titled Hurry, that includes a road performer who seems to be strolling shortly however is the truth is standing nonetheless.

Sandra Herber is the winner within the Architecture class for her sequence Ice Fishing Huts, Lake Winnipeg.

“These huts, shacks or permies (as they are called in Manitoba) must be transportable, protect their occupants from the elements and allow access to the ice below for fishing.”

Documentary class winner Chung Ming Ho targeted on protesters for his sequence Wounds of Hong Kong.

“Reports suggest that since the demonstrations began, cases of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have risen among the population.”

First place within the Environment class went to Robin Hinsch for his sequence Wahala which seems on the impacts of the petroleum business on the communities and ecosystem of the Niger Delta.

“Covering 70,000sq km [27,000sq miles] of wetlands, the Niger Delta was formed primarily by sediment deposition. The region is home to more than 30 million people and 40 different ethnic groups, making up 7.5% of Nigeria’s total land mass. It used to boast an incredibly rich ecosystem, containing one of the highest concentrations of biodiversity on the planet, before the oil industry moved in.”

Ronny Behnert received the Landscape class with a sequence titled Torii – conventional Japanese gates generally discovered on the entrance to Shinto shrines.

“Most of the time I use neutral density filters to force long exposures and keep my work minimalist in style. Some of my exposures last five minutes or more, which makes any distracting elements in the water or sky disappear – the longer the exposure, the clearer the photograph.”

Pangolins in Crisis by Brent Stirton was first within the Natural World & Wildlife class.

“Pangolins are the world’s most illegally trafficked mammals, with an estimated one million trafficked to Asia in the last 10 years. This body of work exposes the trade, while exploring aspects of illegality and celebrating the people who are trying to save these animals.”

Portraiture winner Cesar Dezfuli photographed individuals rescued from a rubber boat drifting within the Mediterranean Sea for the sequence Passengers.

“The boat had departed some hours prior from Libya. In an attempt to give a human face to this event, I photographed the passengers minutes after their rescue. Their faces, their looks, the marks on their bodies all reflected the mood and physical state they were in after a journey that had already marked their lives forever.”

Senegalese Wrestlers by Angel Lopez Soto triumphed within the Sport class.

“Fights have been known to attract audiences of around 50,000 in a stadium. For many, it’s a slice of African life, tradition and culture, in which there is a mix of animist and Muslim beliefs.”

The Still Life class winner is Alessandro Gandolfi for his sequence Immortality Inc.

“Can man really become immortal? Few truly believe it, and so research has focused on cryo-conservation, man-machine hybridisation and mind downloads instead.”

All pictures courtesy 2020 Sony World Photography Awards