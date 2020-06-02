In pictures: Police brutality against protesters at protests against police brutality

By
Jackson Delong
-

Protests throughout the US have rolled into their seventh day – with these looking for to spotlight the horrors of police brutality and institutional racism discovering themselves more and more threatened and attacked by police forces armed with navy grade gear and buoyed by calls from the White House to “dominate” the streets round them.

Protests have sparked up throughout the nation following the Memorial Day loss of life of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being pinned to the bottom by an officer. Mr Floyd had been accused of shopping for a packet of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 invoice by a store employee.

(AFP by way of Getty)

The loss of life is the newest in a string of killings of unarmed black males, ladies and kids at the fingers of US regulation enforcement deemed a symptom of systemic racism in each police forces and society at giant. Protesters have invoked the recollections of the 2014 loss of life of Eric Garner in New York who, like Mr Floyd, instructed officers he couldn’t breathe whereas being pinned by them; and the latest loss of life of paramedic Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot in her Kentucky residence by an officer throughout a narcotics raid. A lawsuit alleges officers didn’t announce they have been coming into, and had already apprehended the suspect of their investigation when she was shot.


Since Mr Floyd’s loss of life the US has seen some of the intense moments of civil upheaval of the previous century. Some 21 states have introduced within the National Guard, with protests erupting in at least 140 cities amid a backdrop of nationwide lockdown measures launched to stem the unfold of the Covid-19 coronavirus – which has led to extra deaths within the US than every other nation. The variety of deaths now stands at about 107,000, with 1.Eight million individuals contaminated.

And with looting and vandalism following plenty of in any other case peaceable protests throughout the nation beneath the banner of the motion Black Lives Matter – together with in Washington DC the place fires have been set close to the White House and Minneapolis, town Mr Floyd died in, which noticed its police station torched – the general public have been met with extra brutality from officers.

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/30 Philadelphia

Police have clashed with protesters all through the continued demonstrations throughout the US against police brutality and racism within the nation, sparked by the latest deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

AP

2/30 San Jose, California

AP

3/30 Boston, Massachusetts

AFP by way of Getty

4/30 White House, Washington

AP

5/30 New York

EPA

6/30 Boston, Massachusetts

EPA

7/30 Washington, DC

Getty

8/30 Minneapolis, Minnesota

Reuters

9/30 Chicago

Chicago Sun-Times by way of AP

10/30 Des Moines, Iowa

The Des Moines Register by way of AP

11/30 Washington DC

AFP by way of Getty

12/30 Chicago

Chicago Sun-Times by way of AP

13/30 New York

Reuters

14/30 Washington, DC

AFP by way of Getty

15/30 New York

Getty

16/30 New York

AFP by way of Getty

17/30 Columbia, South Carolina

AP

18/30 New York

EPA

19/30 Philadelphia

AP

20/30 Atlanta

Journal-Constitution by way of AP

21/30 Hollywood, California

EPA

22/30 St Paul, Minnesota

Getty

23/30 Washington DC

Reuters

24/30 Santa Monica, California

AP

25/30 Los Angeles, California

EPA

26/30 Washington, DC

Getty

27/30 New York

Reuters

28/30 Atlanta

AP

29/30 White House, Washington

AFP by way of Getty

30/30 White House, Washington

AFP by way of Getty


Officers arrested 4,100 individuals throughout the weekend alone, whereas footage from scenes throughout the nation has proven black bystanders harassed, peaceable protesters pinned to a wall with no escape as they have been barraged with tear gasoline, and journalists fired upon with rubber bullets.

President Donald Trump has been accused of doing little to placate issues of protesters. On Monday closely armoured riot police have been deployed to clear the streets with tear gasoline as he made his technique to St John’s Church in Washington DC for a photograph op, throughout which he posed with a bible.

(AFP by way of Getty)

Meanwhile black restaurateur David McAtee was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky, as officers enforced a curfew within the space. The Louisville chief of police has since been relieved of his duties after it was found two officers implicated within the taking pictures had not had their physique cameras switched on to doc the incident.

One one who has been volunteering as a medic at protests instructed The Independent he was focused by police throughout an illustration in Brooklyn, regardless of carrying clear markings figuring out himself as a medic.

(AP)

“If the police weren’t there agitating, nothing would happen. The confrontation happens because the police are present.”, he mentioned.

“As a medic it has become difficult to remove people to safety. On Friday night I was carrying a semi-conscious person to safety. They wouldn’t even let me pull them to the side. I could barely carry the person as they were battoning me.”

