In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus

After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the globe have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.
The “festival of the breaking of the fast” is considered one of Islam’s two main holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the ultimate day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.
Traditionally, entire communities prove to attend Eid prayers at their native mosques.
But with many international locations nonetheless below coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very completely different for many individuals this yr.
As the beginning of the pageant relies on the sighting of the brand new moon, the primary day of Eid varies between international locations.
Somalia and Kenya, for instance, started celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.
And in some components of the world, Muslims are nonetheless fasting and will not mark Eid al-Fitr till Monday.
