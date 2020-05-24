In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus

By
Jasyson
-

Image copyright
EPA

Image caption

Some worshippers in Indonesia had their temperature checked earlier than attending prayers

After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the globe have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The “festival of the breaking of the fast” is considered one of Islam’s two main holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the ultimate day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

Traditionally, entire communities prove to attend Eid prayers at their native mosques.

But with many international locations nonetheless below coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very completely different for many individuals this yr.

As the beginning of the pageant relies on the sighting of the brand new moon, the primary day of Eid varies between international locations.

Somalia and Kenya, for instance, started celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.

And in some components of the world, Muslims are nonetheless fasting and will not mark Eid al-Fitr till Monday.

An aerial photograph shows people attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

Crowds gathered at this mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia

A young Palestinian wearing a face mask holds a prayer mat over their head

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

Palestinians attended prayers on Sunday morning, regardless of fears in regards to the unfold of coronavirus

Muslims, wearing masks and maintaining the social distancing, gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Gaza

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

The densely-populated territory, whose well being system was already below stress earlier than the pandemic, reported its first virus-related loss of life on Saturday

Worshippers in Djibouti

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

Worshippers are pictured right here in Djibouti, East Africa on Sunday

Staff use a thermoscanner to check the body temperature of Muslims during the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr in Rome

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

In Rome, workers used thermoscanners to test the physique temperature of worshippers

Workers disinfect the area where muslims offer the Eid al Fitr prayer in Peshawar

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

And right here in Peshawar in Pakistan, staff sprayed disinfectant in an effort to stop the unfold of Covid-19

Volunteers in face masks hand out gloves at the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny, Chechen Republic

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

Volunteers in face masks handed out gloves on the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny

A worshipper in Tehran, Iran wears protective equipment

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

People wore protecting gloves and masks and maintained social distancing in Tehran

Worshippers pictured in Albania

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

But different international locations nonetheless noticed massive crowds collect. This picture exhibits prayers in Albania

All pictures topic to copyright.

Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR