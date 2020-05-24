In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid coronavirus

Image copyright





Some worshippers in Indonesia had their temperature checked earlier than attending prayers





After a Ramadan marked by lockdowns and social distancing, Muslims around the globe have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The “festival of the breaking of the fast” is considered one of Islam’s two main holidays. It begins when the moon rises on the ultimate day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

Traditionally, entire communities prove to attend Eid prayers at their native mosques.

But with many international locations nonetheless below coronavirus restrictions, Eid will look very completely different for many individuals this yr.

As the beginning of the pageant relies on the sighting of the brand new moon, the primary day of Eid varies between international locations.

Somalia and Kenya, for instance, started celebrating on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand held Eid prayers on Sunday.

And in some components of the world, Muslims are nonetheless fasting and will not mark Eid al-Fitr till Monday.





Crowds gathered at this mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia









Palestinians attended prayers on Sunday morning, regardless of fears in regards to the unfold of coronavirus









The densely-populated territory, whose well being system was already below stress earlier than the pandemic, reported its first virus-related loss of life on Saturday









Worshippers are pictured right here in Djibouti, East Africa on Sunday









In Rome, workers used thermoscanners to test the physique temperature of worshippers









And right here in Peshawar in Pakistan, staff sprayed disinfectant in an effort to stop the unfold of Covid-19









Volunteers in face masks handed out gloves on the entrance to the Heart of Chechnya Mosque in Grozny









People wore protecting gloves and masks and maintained social distancing in Tehran









But different international locations nonetheless noticed massive crowds collect. This picture exhibits prayers in Albania





