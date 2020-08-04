In pictures: Huge explosion rocks Beirut

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4. This image was obtained from a video on social media. From Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Reuters

An explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has injured large numbers of people, authorities say, and damaged buildings for miles.

The source of the blast was initially blamed on a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers, the state-run National News Agency reported. The director of the general security directorate later said the blast was caused by confiscated “high-explosive materials,” but he did not provide further details.

The explosion blew out windows in buildings across the city. A red cloud hung over the city as firefighting teams rushed to the scene.