In pictures: Global protests against racism and police brutality

Children joined thousands of protestors in Manchester, England

The death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US has sparked a few of the largest protests against racism, inequality and police brutality since the 1960s.

Rallies were organised globally to express solidarity with US protesters.

Thousands marched in the UK, France and Australia chanting “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter”.

Many protests have evolved as people express anger at killings and systemic injustice inside their own countries.

Concerns in regards to the spread of coronavirus prompted many to wear face masks, and government officials in some cities asked residents not to attend large gatherings.

The police chief in Washington DC said that he expected Saturday’s demonstrations to be the largest ever in the capital.

People took to the streets for the 12th day running in Washington DC

Members of the National Guard take a break from the heat at the Lincoln Memorial while protesters demonstrate against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC

Around 20,000 members of the united states National Guard have been posted to police protests in Washington DC, where Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested their removal, saying their presence is “unnecessary”

The city's mayor approved the painting of words Black Lives Matter on the street on Fridaay

People marched on the newly-named Black Lives Matter plaza in the US capital

Healthcare workers kneel in silence during a protest at Columbus Circle, 12 days on after George Floyd

In New York City, healthcare workers joined protests, holding placards reading “do no harm” and “racism is a public health crisis”

People kneeled in vigils in Sydney, Australia

In Australia, there have been major protests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treating indigenous Australians

Protestors in Nice, France on Saturday

In France, protests have re-ignited a campaign for justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in police custody in 2016

Police in riot gear clashed briefly with crowds in London

In London, protesters walked in the cold and rain and, beyond your US embassy, they dropped to one knee and raised their fists in the air chanting “colour is not a crime”. Police in riot gear clashed briefly with crowds

Protestors drew attention to the death of a black train station worker from coronavirus

Some drew awareness of the death of black train station worker Belly Mujinga with Covid-19 in April. A man who claimed he’d coronavirus reportedly spat at her before she fell ill

A silent vigil was held for George Floyd in Berlin's Alexanderplatz square

A silent vigil occured for George Floyd in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz square. Also in Germany, Bundesliga footballers warmed up wearing shirts reading “Red card to racism #BlackLivesMatter” and took a knee ahead of kick-off

A Black Lives Matter rally in Madrid, Spain

In Madrid, people brought posters bearing George Floyd’s face

Protestors in Lisbon, Portugal in solidary with US anti-racism rallies

In the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, hundreds of people gathered, and some held banners calling for justice for Claudia Simões, a lady who was assaulted by police

