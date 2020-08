Much of Europe has actually been indulging in a mini-heat wave because Friday, and nations like the UK, France and Spain have actually experienced near-recordtemperatures

But with lockdowns and social distancing steps in location throughout the continent, this is a summer season like no other.



In Spain’s capital, Madrid, deal with masks are mandatory due to a break out of cases – and coverings need to be used even throughout the heat.







A female revitalizes herself in the Spanish city of Córdoba where temperatures reached 40 C.