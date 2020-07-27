In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitol

Image copyright

The body of civil rights icon, Democratic Congressman John Lewis, will depend on state today in the US Capitol rotunda.

Mr Lewis is the the very first African-American legislator to get among the nation’s greatest honours.

The homage is booked for American statesmen and military leaders, consisting of twelve US presidents.

Lewis, the “Conscience of Congress”, passed away of pancreatic cancer aged 80 on 17 July.

His funeral procession gone by numerous DC landmarks, consisting of the Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr Memorials and Black Lives Matter Plaza – the website of Lewis’ last public look.

Top Democrat, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her Senate equivalent Republican Mitch McConnell and other US legislators went to an invitation-only event for Lewis in the rotunda. Speaking at the event for her veteran associate, Ms Pelosi explained Lewis as a “person of greatness”, who”committed his life to to advancing justice”

The personal event will be followed by a public watching held outdoors.

Lewis belonged to the House of Representatives from Georgia’s 5th District, a location which covered the majority of the state capital,Atlanta He was among the “Big Six” civil rights leaders, that included Martin Luther King Jr, and assisted arrange the historical 1963 March on Washington.