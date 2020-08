The website of the blast was left entirely ruined.





Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is reeling from a big blast, which has actually eliminated lots, hurt thousands and triggered extensive destruction in the city.

There are reports that the blast might be felt numerous kilometres away in Cyprus.

Officials blame the blast on numerous thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate, saved in a storage facility for 6 years.

It is unclear what triggered the product to take off.



The entire city was shaken by the surge.