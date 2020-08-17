In pictures: Belarus rocked by anti-government protests

Belarus has actually been grasped by extraordinary mass protests, with numerous countless individuals requiring to the streets in current days.

The installing anger was set off by a disputed governmental election on 9 August that saw veteran authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected in spite of prevalent accusations of vote-rigging.

The wave of anger has actually been sustained even more by cops violence towards opposition fans.

An opposition rally in the capital, Minsk, on Sunday was explained by regional media as “the largest in the history of independent Belarus”.

Unofficial approximates for the event varied in between 100,000 and 220,000 individuals. A competing rally was likewise kept in the city, however brought in far less individuals.

Prior to election day, there were …