In photos: Republican National Convention 2020

President Donald Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday, August 27. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Republicans made their pitch to voters at a national convention that was anything but conventional.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of this week’s prime-time speeches were delivered from a largely empty auditorium in Washington, DC. Like the Democratic convention last week, many segments were pre-recorded from locations around the country.

President Donald Trump delivered his nomination acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday.

“I stand before you tonight honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years, and brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years,” Trump said.