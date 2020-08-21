In photos: Democratic National Convention 2020

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party’s governmental election throughout a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, August 20. Andrew Harnik/ AP

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party’s governmental election throughout a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, August 20. Andrew Harnik/ AP

The Democratic National Convention looked much various than any convention we have actually ever seen.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration held a “virtual convention” rather of conference in Milwaukee as initially prepared. Speakers provided their remarks each night from places around the nation. Some of the sectors, consisting of musical efficiencies, were pre-recorded.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech Thursday night from his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden stated. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we the people — to come together.”