A waiter in a cream-coloured coat positions 2 of the chef’s signature beginners on the table in front of us: caviar from the Loire Valley on a smooth bed of mashed potato. With a thrive, he puts me and my supper buddy a glass of champagne each and withdraws, leaving us to appreciate the meal, practically too lovely to consume.

“Did you order this?” I ask. “I think they must have made a mistake.”

“No,” my good friend responds, as she dips in her spoon. “But this does not seem like the kind of place where they make mistakes.”

We are at Epicure, the dining establishment in Le Bristol, which is run by renowned chef Éric Fr échon and has actually had 3 Michelin stars for more than a years. It is the opening night of both the hotel and the dining establishment after almost 6 months of forced hibernation since of Covid -19. Whether error, or an impulse of the chef, the caviar is scrumptious– the meal, and my stay, off to a winning start even if the outlook for the hotel itself appears entirely less specific.

Le Bristol is among Paris’s 12 ‘palace hotels’, a category that sits above luxury and was introduced in 2011

Located a brief walk from the Elys ée Palace, the Bristol opened in 1925 and is today among a lots so-called palace hotels in the French capital– a difference accorded to a.