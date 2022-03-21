In order to take revenge, he shot at a fellow villager who had an argument with his son Morning:

Necessary measures are being taken in the Tumanyan Investigation Division of the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee to find out all the circumstances of a 24-year-old resident of the Lori region receiving a fatal gunshot wound.

According to preliminary information, in 2022 On March 20, 1997, at 10:50 pm, a report was received from “Vanadzor” Medical Center that he had been taken to Lorut village, Lori region, with a diagnosis of “gunshot wound to the right scapula.” born resident.



A criminal case has been initiated on the case, according to Article 34-104, Part 1, Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, the preliminary investigation of which has been assigned to the investigation group.

During the preliminary investigation, other large-scale investigative and judicial actions revealed the circumstances of the young man receiving a gunshot wound, including the motive, the identity of the person who committed the alleged crime.

According to preliminary data, a quarrel took place on the day of the incident. The same day, the latter reported to his father, who in order to take revenge, on the same day, at around 22:00, in the middle of the village, with an unidentified firearm, intentionally shot the 24-year-old young man in his direction, after which he moved. He died at Vanadzor hospital, where he died the next day at 08:15.

During the preliminary investigation, necessary investigative-judicial actions were carried out: examination of the scene, during which a 5.45 mm caliber shotgun, broken pieces of car glass were found, clothes worn by the victim at the time of the incident were confiscated, forensic and forensic examinations were appointed. a number of individuals.

The investigation is underway. Measures are taken to identify the person who allegedly committed the crime, to find the firearm that was the instrument of the crime, to present it to the body conducting the proceedings, to check the circumstances indicated in the testimony.

Assignments were given to the investigative body.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent,how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

RA Investigative Committee