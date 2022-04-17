“It is the duty of every Armenian to join this struggle, to resist, not to allow these authorities to blindly plunge Armenia into Turkish-Azerbaijani deception, cunning, Artsakh to be evicted, Azerisation, Armenia to be Turkified,” the former RA Defense Minister stated at a rally in Freedom Square. , The head of the NA “Armenia” faction Seyran Ohanyan.

Seyran Ohanyan stressed that no one gave Nikol Pashinyan a mandate to decide the fate of Artsakh alone, and everyone should take part in the protest and resistance movement against Pashinyan’s pro-Turkish policy.

“We must all participate in the movement. I want to ask the citizen of the Republic of Armenia whether he likes this situation when the head of the government of the Republic of Armenia lies and blindly gives in to the Turkish-Azerbaijani deception, plus they do everything to make the people scared, when in the first place Pashinyan himself is scared. In order for the country to get out of this situation, the people must be united. This movement is not a movement of one person, one political force, one day, one month ․ We must unite with all our strength. “We must all participate in the movement,” Seyran Ohanyan stressed.