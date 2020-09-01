In Myanmar’s Rakhine State Mistrust Hampers COVID-19 Response

The fight to contain a surge in coronavirus infections in Myanmar’s Rakhine state is being complicated by mistrust of government health guidelines that leads local villagers to reject masks and embrace conspiracy theories, relief workers and residents told RFA.

Rakhine’s surge in cases comes amid a 21-month war between Myanmar forces and the Arakan Army (AA) which has driven some 200,000 civilians into crowded makeshift camps that can be breeding grounds for infections.

To hamper AA communications, the government has restricted mobile internet access in northern townships for more than a year, making it hard to get news about COVID-19.

With cases in Rakhine now accounting for nearly half of the country’s 882 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, relief workers say they are concerned that many locals are not heeding official health advice, while misinformation about the pandemic circulates.

“Even virus-infected people don’t believe they are infected,” said Zaw Zaw Tun, secretary of the Rakhine Ethnics Congress, a local relief group, adding that the problem lies mainly with people living in rural areas.

“The health department informs them that they are infected, and then they call me and say that it’s not true because they don’t have any symptoms,” he said….