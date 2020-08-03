In much of the US, progress made on Covid-19 has turned into progress lost

In some states, much of those gains have actually been removed after an abysmal July that shattered records for brand-new cases, hospitalizations or deaths.
“It is extraordinarily widespread. This epidemic right now is different … and it’s both rural and urban.”
— The greatest number of brand-new Covid-19 cases given that the pandemic started.
— Test positivity rates increasing in 32 states.
— Record- high hospitalizations or deaths in a number of states.
— 10 days with more than 1,000 brand-new Covid-19 deaths.
Almost 2 million brand-new cases in 1 month
And that’s not simply due to screening.
While the number of evaluates carried out has increased, the test positivity rate has likewise increased. That indicates a bigger portion of evaluates carried out end up being favorable.
Had the increase in brand-new case numbers simply been the result of increased screening, “the percent positive line could look flat or like it is decreasing over the time period when cases increased,” according to Johns HopkinsUniversity
