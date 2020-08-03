In much of the US, progress made on Covid-19 has turned into progress lost

In some states, much of those gains have actually been removed after an abysmal July that shattered records for brand-new cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

“I want to be very clear: What we are seeing today is different from March and April,”Dr Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus job force planner, told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

“It is extraordinarily widespread. This epidemic right now is different … and it’s both rural and urban.”

— The greatest number of brand-new Covid-19 cases given that the pandemic started. — Test positivity rates increasing in 32 states. — Record- high hospitalizations or deaths in a number of states. — 10 days with more than 1,000 brand-new Covid-19 deaths. Now the race is on to attempt to control Covid-19 before more classrooms reopen — and prior to more states might have to shut down again . Almost 2 million brand-new cases in 1 month July saw the most significant number of brand-new cases of any month given that the pandemic started, with more than 1.9 million brand-new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And that’s not simply due to screening. While the number of evaluates carried out has increased, the test positivity rate has likewise increased. That indicates a bigger portion of evaluates carried out end up being favorable. Had the increase in brand-new case numbers simply been the result of increased screening, “the percent positive line could look flat or like it is decreasing over the time period when cases increased,” according to Johns HopkinsUniversity . But that’s not what’s taking place. As of …

