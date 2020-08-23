In Mary Trump’s secret tapes, president’s sister Maryanne calls brother ‘stupid,’ phony, ‘cruel

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry stated in a discussion privately tape-recorded by her niece, Mary L.Trump “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Barry, 83, was aghast at how her 74-year-old brother ran as president. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she stated. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Lamenting “what they’re doing with kids at the border,” she thought her brother “hasn’t read my immigration opinions” in lawsuit. In one case, she scolded a judge for stopping working to treat an asylum applicant respectfully.

“What has he read?” Mary Trump asked her auntie.

“No. He doesn’t read,” Barry reacted.

In the weeks considering that Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle has actually been launched, she’s been questioned about the source of a few of the details, such as her accusation that Trump paid a pal to take his SATs to allow him to move into the University ofPennsylvania Nowhere in the book does she state that she tape-recorded discussions with her auntie.