On May 12, a resident of Vaghashen village reported to the Martuni police department that in 2021 Between October 2 and April 24 of this year, the bride and her mother regularly stole 10 million drams, 3 gold rings, from the closet of her private bedroom.

As a result of operative-investigative measures taken by the criminal investigators of the department, the suspects from Lusakunk village of Gegharkunik region were brought to the Martuni department, where the 22-year-old bride gave a confessional explanation that in 2021 During the period from October to April, 10 million drams were stolen from the above-mentioned private house, 2 gold rings, one gold cross were handed over to the mother, who was aware that they had been stolen. His 48-year-old mother also gave a confessional statement, stating that she had spent the money and sold the gold jewelry.

Materials are being prepared.