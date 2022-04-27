The Commission for the Protection of Competition’s constant focus is on consumer markets, as well as highly concentrated product markets.

“Due to the increase in retail prices, the Commission studies the RA diesel fuel market, as well as the dynamics of world market prices, its impact on diesel fuel prices in different countries.

Taking into account that all the oil products sold in the Republic of Armenia are imported goods, the increases in the prices of diesel fuel in the international markets have affected the domestic market of the Republic of Armenia.

Preliminary results of the study show that in March-April 2022, the purchase price of diesel fuel increased by about 25-35%, as well as some increase in logistics costs, while in the same period the dram appreciated by about 5%.

Currently, the world has the highest prices for diesel fuel ever recorded. For example, in the Republic of Georgia, compared to January 2022, the price of diesel fuel increased by about 40% in April, from 471 drams to 664 drams. There have also been increases in the price of diesel fuel in European countries. For example, in the Republic of Estonia diesel fuel has risen in price by about 200 drams (equivalent to about 32%) compared to the beginning of the year, in the Republic of Romania it has risen from about 650 drams to 860 drams (about 32% increase), which is an oil refining country.

The study of the Commission in the diesel fuel market continues, “the MSU statement reads.