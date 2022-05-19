The data of the RA Statistical Committee show that in 2019 The total number of crimes registered in Armenia is 6089, in 2021 – 6431, which according to the population is 0.20% in 2019 and 0.22% in 2021 (number of crimes / population) . The table presented by the Vanadzor office of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly shows that according to the population, the percentage of crimes in 2019 It is higher than the average level of the republic (0.20%) in Yerevan – 0.27%, in Lori and Kotayk marzes – 0.22% and 0.19% and lower than the average level of Ararat (0.12%) and Vayots Dzor ( 0.12%) in the regions. 2021 Percentage of crimes by population is higher than the national average (0.20%) in Yerevan – 0.30%, Lori (0.21%), Kotayk (0.21%) and Tavush (0.12%) in the regions of Shirak (0.13%) and Syunik (0.13%). The Vanadzor office of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly presented the results of the survey “Indicators characterizing the activities of the RA law enforcement bodies 2015-2017, 2019, 2021” conducted with the involvement of the “Leading Public Research Group” NGO (APR Group), which aims to calculate the RA law enforcement Arbitrariness ratios of bodies (police, courts, prosecutor’s office) and police trust index. By the way, according to them. “It can be said that there is a certain dependence and regularity between the arbitrariness and trust ratios of the police and the number of crimes committed. “As many crimes as there are, the police use illegal methods to fulfill their duties, showing arbitrariness.”



The group tried to compare the arbitrariness and confidence ratios of the police with the crime rates and find patterns. Comparing 2019, 2021. The results of the research, together with the crime statistics of the same years, let us find out whether there is a connection between the number of crimes, the arbitrariness of the police and the confidence ratios.

According to the human rights organization HAAV, the highest percentage of crimes in both years was in Yerevan, Lori, Kotayk and Tavush. And in Ararat region in 2021, compared to 2019, the crime rate has increased from 0.12% to 0.18%. The opposite picture is in Shirak. In 2021, the crime rate decreased from 0.18% to 0.13%.

The arbitrariness index of law enforcement agencies is a generalized index of public sentiment, which reflects the public’s feelings of insecurity from the arbitrary actions of the police (prosecutor’s office and judicial bodies). Questionnaires were used to calculate public assessments of law enforcement activities. The more illegalities the police have, the greater the arbitrariness index of the police. The police confidence index is a generalized index of public sentiment, which reflects the feelings of attitude and trust towards the police, the degree of readiness for citizen-police cooperation.

“Observing the arbitrariness rates of the police in all regions of Armenia and the percentages of crimes (according to the population), it becomes clear that in 2019. The police arbitrariness index is the lowest in Yerevan – 29, and the number of crimes by population is the highest – 0.27%. In Lori and Kotayk, the police arbitrariness rates are quite low – 35 and 32, and crimes, by population, are quite high – 0.22% and 0.19%, “said the researchers.

The researchers recorded that in 2021 The police arbitrariness index is again the lowest in Yerevan – 15, and the highest crime rate – 0.30%. The highest indicators of police arbitrariness are in Aragatsotn and Gegharkunik marzes – 42 and 41. In comparison with the number of population in the above-mentioned regions, compared to other regions, they are less – 0.14% in both regions.

Comparing the results of 2021 with 2019, it was registered that in all regions there is an increase in the police trust ratio, a decrease in the arbitrariness ratio and an increase in the number of crimes.

With the increase in the number of crimes, the level of public perception of police illegalities also increases, reducing the public’s feelings of protection. It may also be due to illegal actions of police officers during the detection of crimes. “And the lower the crime rate, the greater the willingness to cooperate with the police.”

As for what the police should do, according to the group, the police should be able to maintain public trust in them in the conditions of a high level of frequency of relations with citizens.

Prepared by Ruzan MINASYAN

“Aravot” daily

18.05.2022: