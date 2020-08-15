In logjam atop leaderboard, Billy Horschel hoping experience gives him an edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s a quartet atop the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Wyndham Championship, but Billy Horschel hopes that some extra experience will give him the edge in what he expects will be a “shootout” this weekend at Sedgefield Country Club.

Co-leader Tom Hoge has never won on the PGA Tour before. Neither has Talor Gooch, who’s also in the group at 10 under, while Si Woo Kim counts the 2016 Wyndham as one of two career victories. But Horschel has the most impressive trophy collection of the group, with five career victories to go along with the 2014 FedExCup, and he’s looking to add to that this week in Greensboro where he fired a second-round 64 to join the logjam at the top.

“It was really solid. Gave myself a lot of opportunities to make putts out there,” Horschel said. “I put the ball in the fairway, which is key around here. If you can put the ball in the fairway, you can be aggressive to these pins and control your shots going into these greens, which is crucial.”

Horschel has had ample success at Sedgefield in recent years, with three finishes of T-11 or better over the last four years. That stretch includes a T-5 finish in 2016 and a T-6…