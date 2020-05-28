In Letter to UN Chief, Indonesia Takes Stand on South China Sea

Indonesia added its weight to latest diplomatic strikes by ASEAN members opposing Beijing’s claims within the South China Sea, sending a uncommon diplomatic be aware to the pinnacle of the United Nations earlier this week.

The letter, despatched to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, spelled out the Indonesian authorities’s assist for a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, when the courtroom sided with the Philippines in a case that Manila introduced in opposition to China over a territorial dispute within the sea.

“Indonesia reiterates that the Nine-Dash line map implying historic rights claim clearly lacks international legal basis and is tantamount to upsetting UNCLOS 1982,” stated the letter from Indonesia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, referring to a boundary on Chinese maps that encompasses Beijing’s claims within the maritime area.

“As a State Party to UNCLOS 1982, Indonesia has consistently called for the full compliance toward international law, including UNCLOS 1982. Indonesia hereby declares that it is not bound by any claims made in contravention to international law, including UNCLOS 1982,” the letter said.

The letter, a duplicate of which was posted by an Asian journalist to Twitter, referred to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the worldwide treaty adopted practically 40 years in the past.

On Thursday, a diplomat at Indonesia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York referred BenarNews requests for feedback or a duplicate of the letter to the overseas ministry in Jakarta.

When contacted earlier within the day, a overseas ministry spokesman had little to say in regards to the letter.

“I’ll check it first,” spokesman Teuku Faizasyah instructed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.

In Washington, Gregory Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, stated Indonesia’s motion broke new floor.

“This note verbale is the first time that any of the Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbors has stood up and explicitly endorsed its 2016 arbitration win against China. Officials in Jakarta have been pushing this for four years and it looks like they’ve finally won out over political fears about China,” he instructed BenarNews.

“If this, or more likely the next, Philippine government ever wants to take up the cause again, Indonesian support could be an important part of building a coalition.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who took energy days earlier than the Permanent Court dominated in favor of his nation’s declare to the contested waterway, has as an alternative sought nearer ties with China.

The Indonesian letter is the most recent in a flurry of letters from ASEAN international locations and China following a Malaysian submission to the U.N. in December 2019 that claimed sovereignty over an prolonged continental shelf within the South China Sea off its northern coast, doubtlessly an space with important undersea sources.

“It is our sovereign right to claim whatever is there within our waters and which is not claimed by others,” stated Saifuddin Abdullah, who was Malaysia’s overseas minister on the time the letter was filed.

The letter drew a response from China, which asserted sole sovereignty over the South China Sea, based mostly not simply on its claims to land options, but in addition on the idea of “historic rights” to the waters themselves.

The Philippines and Vietnam weighed in, submitting protests to China’s territorial claims. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam are amongst international locations that, together with China, have competing claims within the South China Sea. Indonesia shouldn’t be among the many claimant international locations, however in early 2020 and in 2016, tensions flared between Jakarta and Beijing over the presence of Chinese fishing boats swarming in South China Sea waters close to Indonesia’s Natuna Islands.

In 2002, the 10-nation ASEAN bloc and China agreed on a Declaration of Conduct, which was a press release of rules on how events ought to behave within the South China Sea. But finishing a extra detailed – and binding – Code of Conduct (CoC) has proved a lot more durable.

Negotiations started in earnest in 2016 with a tentative deadline for acceptance in 2021. A draft of the textual content of the settlement has been launched.

Observers have stated that Beijing would really like to finish negotiations early with out touching fundamental however contentious sections together with what it really claims within the sea area.

“China could, by forcing an early resolution to the Code of Conduct, just shut everybody up,” Carl Thayer, professor emeritus on the University of New South Wales, instructed BenarNews in April. “Sorry, we closed the door, we can’t change anything, what we occupy is China’s and you relinquish it.”

Retno Marsudi assertion

Earlier this month, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi issued a press release saying her authorities was intently following latest developments within the sea area.

“Indonesia expresses its concerns on recent activities in the South China Sea which may potentially escalate tensions at a time where global collective efforts are vital in fighting COVID-19” she stated throughout a speech on May 6.

“Indonesia underlines the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea including to ensure freedom of navigation and over-flight and to urge all parties to respect international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Retno added.

She additionally famous that whereas CoC negotiations had been delayed, all related international locations ought to present self-restraint.

“We remain committed to ensuring the conclusion of the CoC that is effective, substantive, and actionable, despite the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she stated.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.