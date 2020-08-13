In Las Vegas, the show cannot go on

Things were going well at home, too. Flowers, 43, had moved his retired parents to Las Vegas from Chicago the prior year. His wife worked as a technical director at Caesars Entertainment.

Then came the coronavirus.

But that’s not the worst. On July 9, Flowers’ father — John Flowers, a former firefighter and amateur magician who inspired his son to pursue showbusiness — died of Covid-19. “It’s a lot to have happen to you all at once,” Flowers said. As the US struggles to contain a virus and shore up its battered economy, few states are facing a Catch-22 as stark as the one in Nevada: Reopen the bars and large entertainment venues and risk an upsurge of deadly infections. Keep everything closed and deal with Depression-era levels of unemployment and the death of businesses. At 15%, the state’s unemployment rate in June — the latest available data — is the fourth highest in the US, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (The July figures for states will be released August 21.) It does mark an improvement: Nevada’s jobless rate was twice as high back in April, when it topped the nation. Although bars remain shuttered, the casinos — which were closed for more than two months — reopened in early June, and the city witnessed a brief surge of car travelers from Western states. But Covid-19 infections and deaths in Nevada rose steadily through July. Jeremy Aguero, an economist with Las Vegas policy research firm Applied Analysis, believes Nevada’s…

