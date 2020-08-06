In just 2nd tournament since September, Rachel Heck medals at U.S. Women’s Amateur

What rust?

Rachel Heck went more than 9 months without playing a tournament prior to going back to action at last month’s North and South Women’sAmateur Now, she’s the U.S. Women’s Amateur medalist.

Heck, the 18- year-old from Memphis, topped the stroke-play leaderboard at a drenched Woodmont Country Club, where Hurricane Isaias triggered Tuesday’s action in Rockville, Maryland, to be entirely eliminated. Heck came out early Wednesday early morning and made 5 birdies as part of a second-round, 1-under 71.

“Even after the rain today, I was surprised how well it was playing,” Heck stated. “Yeah, it’s pretty tight, so we were focusing on hitting fairways, hitting greens, not trying to do anything crazy, and that’s kind of been my game plan and it’s worked out well so far.”

Heck, at 4 under, was among just 7 gamers to end up stroke play under par and among just 3 to card 2 rounds in red numbers (Michigan State’s Valery Plata and Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio, who connected for 2nd, were the others).

Not bad for just her 2nd tournament since the Junior Solheim Cup … last September.

Heck’s 2020 schedule, like numerous gamers, was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ANA Junior Inspiration, Augusta National Women’s Amateur, AJGA Rolex …