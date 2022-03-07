RA service sector indicators in 2022 ․ January 2021 compared to January 📈:The volume of services increased by 21.2%. ▪:️:accommodation – catering – 44.6%, ▪:️:Culture, entertainment և rest: 4.2% sec, ▪:️:transport: 92.4%,

professional, scientific-technical activity – 50.5%, ▪:️:information և connection: 26.3%, ▪:️:health care սոցիալական social service of the population – 29.4%, ▪:️:Education: 12.7%. Only financial-insurance activity was reduced by -0.8%. RA Ministry of Economy

