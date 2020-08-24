In interview, Biden says he will stick to his stay-at-home strategy By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic governmental election



2/2

By James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden stated in an interview that aired on Sunday that he had no strategies to start a more aggressive project schedule with bit more than 2 months to precede theNov 3 election.

Asked if he might win a governmental election from his Delaware house, Biden responded to: “We will.”

Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, offered their very first interview together to ABCNews “We’re going to follow the science, what the scientists tell us,” Biden stated.

Biden, 77, who leads Republican President Donald Trump in viewpoint surveys, has actually limited his project travel and prevented crowds given that the start of the COVID-19 break out, culminating in recently’s virtual Democratic convention, in which Biden accepted his celebration’s governmental election from an empty hotel ballroom in Delaware.

By contrast, Trump, 74, has actually installed a progressively aggressive travel schedule, taking a trip recently to the battlefield states of Pennsylvania andWisconsin On Monday, Trump will accept the Republican …