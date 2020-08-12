In Immigration Nation, the United States’ number one export is cruelty

There isn’t much that is brand-new about Immigration Nation Netflix’s six-part documentary series about American immigration police illustrates what newspaper article have actually long narrated: a continuous, practically ordinary parade of indignity and scary caused on the undocumented inAmerica The reportage, no matter how dogged, has actually appeared to have actually had little result. After the initial visits from dismayed politicians, households are still being separated at the border, and pandemic action procedures implyample opportunities for further abuse There is space, then, for a visual file on the most extensively utilized streaming platform committed to clearly portraying this particular and distinctively American oppression. It’s likewise damning that it’s even required.

Immigration Nation is the most repulsive thing I have actually enjoyed in a long time, just by virtue of its topic. Across 6 hours, the reveal follows United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on raids, at detention centers, and trying to incorporate with regional police. It reveals immigrants in detention centers, immigrant veterans residing in exile after deportation, and immigrant bodies discovered at the border. It’s a chronicle of monstrousness, and it flourishes on the public’s determination to avert.