Four people have been arrested in Germany on charges of anti-government activities, the Associated Press reports. The detainees plan to arrest a number of prominent figures in the country, including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Police said that in order to find the group, searches and inspections were carried out in more than 20 objects throughout the country.

All the suspects are German citizens, members of the “Vereinte Patrioten” movement “United Patriots”. They are accused of organizing serious crimes accompanied by violence and illegal possession of weapons. The police found 22 firearms, bullets, gold bars and silver coins from the members of the group.

According to law enforcement, the main goal of the group was to destroy the power supply facilities in order to create conditions similar to the “cold war”, as well as to overthrow the democratic order in the country. The detainees, according to the police, were connected with the “Reichsburger” movement, a “citizens of the Reich”, which fights against coronavirus restrictions, which also disputes the legitimacy of the German constitution created after the Second World War.