In convention speech, Biden emerges from shadow and into ‘the light’ By Reuters

By James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Joe Biden lastly got his minute.

After a 2020 governmental project controlled by President Donald Trump’s words and actions, Biden on Thursday increased to the level of a real enemy as he accepted the Democratic Party’s election for the November election.

Accused by the Republican Trump of concealing in his basement throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Biden turned his challenger’s story to his benefit on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, providing an austere address in a peaceful space that some analysts, both left and right, compared to a speech from the Oval Office, not a convention flooring.

Biden, 77 and nearing his 50th year in politics, cast himself as the wizened therapist of a distressed and divided country, pressing back at skeptics within his celebration who whispered that he was incorrect for the minute. He conjured up President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who commanded a country besieged by financial challenge and then war.

A day after previous President Barack Obama cautioned that Trump postured a danger to democracy, Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, provided Americans an …