In Colombia, scientists are finding new species in uncharted territory

Mauricio Diazgranados, 45, came to be and raised in Colombia. As an 18-year-old biology student at Bogota’s Javeriana University in the early 1990s, that he remembers collecting plants in the mountains and hiding in bushes as government helicopters shot at guerrillas nearby.

Diazgranados says he and his peers would seek permission from both left and right-wing rebels to enter their territory. But things could make a mistake. In 1993, Diazgranados was detained by guerrillas in a mountain range near Bogota. At night that he escaped together with his friends, hiking over mountains to get away.

And that’s only what is known. Colombia is less documented than other countries in South America, Diazgranados says. That’s partly due to the conflict, but also due to the geography. “There’s no road access to half of Colombia, and the country still has 53% of its area covered by tropical rainforest. There’s still lots and lots of places totally unexplored,” he says.

Today Diazgranados relies at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, where he’s research leader for diversity and livelihoods in the Natural Capital and Plant Health Department. He oversees the Colombia Bio Programme, a collaboration between Kew Science and partner companies in the united kingdom and Colombia that documents the country’s biodiversity.

Diazgranados is currently collating the findings from his latest expedition in February, to Boyaca, a department in central Colombia.

Two potential new species were found — a “small beautiful tree” of the sage family, and a member of the tomato family — making a total of 17 potential new species documented by members of this program since its inception in 2017. Further investigation during the period of months and years will confirm just how many of these are new to science.

Diazgranados and his collaborators have created a free of charge online portal called ColPlantA , an encyclopedia of Colombian plants with an increase of than 26,000 species listed up to now. Among them is “ Espeletia praesidentis ,” a new species of sunflower identified by Diazgranados.

The next phase, Diazgranados says, is always to add the country’s fungus varieties — that “almost nothing” is famous — to the list. “We don’t know how many species of fungi Colombia has, but probably (Colombia is) as important for fungi as it is for plants,” that he says.

‘Conserving the forest is a pillar of the community’

Diazgranados says if areas of land now safe from conflict are maybe not quickly protected by the federal government, they are susceptible to deforestation for cattle and agriculture, and also illegal mining and illegal logging.

To protect the environment, it’s essential to empower local communities and develop ecotourism, that he argues. Andres Felipe Bohorquez Osorio, an agronomic engineer at Universidad de Caldas and one of Diazgranados’ collaborators, says “conserving the forest is a pillar of the community,” adding that “they want to attract tourists to teach them about nature, its mysteries, balance, and benefits to humanity.”

On their latest expedition, scientists consulted residents of Otanche, a town in western Boyaca, for an upcoming book on community use of plants and fungi.

Diazgranados says it’s important for scientists to share with you their findings with residents. Additionally, “we must learn from villagers their ancestral knowledge,” he says.

Over 1,000 plant species grow in the area and locals have highlighted 77 to add to the book, such as the carana tree . Local women use sap from its roots to cure skin dilemmas and as a weight loss aid, Diazgranados says.

The sap will be analyzed right back at Kew, he adds, and if its medicinal qualities are verified, it could become part of the next project to generate supply chains between local producers and consumers in Colombia’s cities, and potentially further afield.

Opportunities for conservation

With its huge number of endemic plant species, Diazgranados says Colombia is fertile ground for the discovery of new medicines, including antibiotics. Yet some species could be lost before they are even documented. The impact of climate change is already evident.

“In the past … you would have rain throughout most of the year,” says Diazgranados. Now there is months and months without any rain and rivers get dried (out).” If rainfall keeps decreasing, rainforest could be replaced by savanna

There are fewer glaciers in the mountains, that he adds, and in paramo ecosystems — areas of high grassland — climate change is causing plant distribution to shrink. Some species have become limited to high altitudes, isolating populations on disconnected mountain tops. “The extinction in these areas might be huge,” Diazgranados says.

Despite a downbeat forecast, that he suggests there are still grounds for optimism. In the last few years there has been a “profound increase” in the public’s awareness of Colombia’s importance in terms of biodiversity and natural resources, he says.

“There are still large areas very well preserved in the country, and good opportunities to keep them safe.”