In case of receiving an “inadmissible” gift, the public servant, the person holding a public position will be held administratively liable, the given gift will be confiscated.

The Ministry of Justice has circulated a bill on making changes and additions to the Law on Public Service and related laws, which defines the permissible and inadmissible gifts for a public servant and his family members, the responsibility in case of receiving an inadmissible gift.

According to the draft, a person holding a public position and a public servant are prohibited from accepting gifts related to the performance of their official duties.

It also stipulates that a person holding a public office must ensure that his or her family members and associates do not accept a gift or even agree to accept it in the future if there is a real or real connection between the performance of the public office or the public servant. between gifts.

And how will it be decided whether it is a “forbidden” gift or not? The term “gift” implies any property advantage which would not reasonably be granted to a non-holder, including a pardoned claim, a gratuitous or apparently disproportionately low price claim, gratuitous property or apparently disproportionately low cost property, gratuitous or Inadequately low cost services or work performed, such as soft loans, cash (in cash, non-cash or in any other form, including gift cards, cryptocurrencies, etc.), gratuitous use of another’s property, or other activities that result in a person receiving benefit or advantage. ”

Gifts for such officials are eligible: gifts or hospitality for state or official visits or events, as well as business trips, free materials, scholarships, grants, or benefits provided through a public competition under the same conditions as other applicants. and ceremonial gifts given by foreign states, international organizations, or other individuals by the same standards or through a transparent process.

Moreover, some points defined by law stipulate that the value of the intended gift exceeds 60 thousand drams, then it is considered state property.

In addition, if an official suspects that the gift may be considered “inadmissible”, he / she must apply to the relevant body or, as stated in the draft, to the moral organizer of the given body. And if, according to the conclusion of the relevant body, the gift is considered inadmissible, the person holding a public position is obliged to ensure that the received gift is returned or paid adequate compensation within 10 days after receiving the gift. If it is not possible to return the gift or pay adequate compensation within the specified period, the person is obliged to deliver the gift to the state or community in accordance with the established procedure. The same condition is set for receiving gifts from family members.

The amendment proposed by this draft, of course, defines the amount of the fine in case of violations. For example, in the case of accepting gifts related to the performance of official duties, the official may be fined from one thousand to three thousand times the minimum wage by confiscating the item received as a gift, and in case of its impossibility, by reimbursing five times the value of the received gift. The same amount of liability is established for an official if his family members or a person related to him has received a gift and has not informed the relevant body.

In case of receiving “permissible” gifts, but not registering them in the register, the official is also fined from five hundred to two thousand times the minimum wage by confiscating the gift item, and in case of its impossibility, by compensating twice the value of the received gift.

The proposed legislative package also stipulates that an administrative penalty for offenses may be imposed within three years of the violation.

Nelli BABAYAN