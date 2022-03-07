The deadline for mandatory registration of unauthorized buildings built in 2021 is March 15. In case of non-registration by March 15, the unauthorized constructions built during 2021 will no longer be subject to legalization, the Cadastre Committee issued a statement about this.

“It should be reminded that according to the new regulations, the legalization of voluntary structures built after January 6, 2022 will be excluded.

The law provides for the following schedule for the registration of voluntary structures:

Unauthorized structures built between January 1, 2021 and January 6, 2022 must be registered by March 15, 2022.

In case of voluntary structures built within the administrative borders of the city of Yerevan until January 1, 2021, register until January 1, 2023.

In case of voluntary structures built within the administrative borders of the communities covering urban settlements until January 1, 2021, register until January 1, 2024.

Until January 1, 2021, in case of voluntary structures built exclusively within the administrative boundaries of communities consisting of rural settlements, register until January 1, 2025.

For the purpose of registration, the beneficiary applies to the surveyor who has received a qualification certificate from the Cadastre Committee. The latter carries out accounting (measurement) works համաձայն agrees the results with the beneficiary. From the moment the registration package is downloaded to the online sizing office և after its approval, a sizing code is formed և the voluntary structure is considered registered by the Cadastre Committee, about which the client is also informed via SMS (sms).

It is necessary to know that being registered does not guarantee that the voluntary structure will be legalized. “For that, it is necessary that the structure complies with the legislative requirements,” the statement reads.