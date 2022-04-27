By amending the Law on State Duties, the Government proposes to allow economic entities not to pay to each recipient from one carrier one transport document exported from Armenia, the total customs value of which does not exceed the amount equivalent to one million AMD, including customs duties included in state duties. The change is also aimed at simplifying the customs clearance process, and its adoption will have a positive impact on the business and investment environment, given that the proposed regulations will simplify the customs clearance process, as well as reduce the financial and administrative costs of small and medium enterprises.

Ani Ispiryan, the RA Deputy Minister of Economy, noted that in case of export of low-value goods, the latter will be released from the obligation to pay the state duty, which will lead to an increase in the number of suppliers in the markets.

It was also mentioned that the adoption of the bill envisages a reduction of revenues in the state budget by an average of 106.35 million drams.

After the first reading, the Government proposed to change the title of the relevant article of the draft law, which was adopted by the keynote speaker.

During the discussion, member of the committee, MP of the NA “Civil Contract” faction Hovik Aghazaryan expressed an opinion that the draft law will not give the desired result, as it will have a negative impact on the state budget. He suggested simplifying the administration of the system.

Gevorg Papoyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, suggested monitoring a year after the law came into force to find out what positive impact it had on SMEs.

The issue was discussed at the April 27 sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

The commissioners gave a positive conclusion to the bill. Hovik Aghazaryan abstained from voting.

It should be noted that due to the absence of the keynote speaker, the discussion of the draft law “On Ratification of the Agreement on the Common Aviation Area between the Republic of Armenia on the one hand and the European Union and its Member States on the other” was postponed for up to two months.