In the event of an armed conflict in Georgia և Moldova, the European Union is ready to provide the same assistance to those countries as it currently provides to Ukraine, said Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, in an interview with Georgian media in Brussels.

“We will help Georgia in every way to face the challenges. We know that Georgia and Moldova feel threatened by Russia, we are ready to support them as we now support Ukraine. “Fortunately, there is no war in Georgia and Moldova,” the Georgian public broadcaster quoted Borel as saying.