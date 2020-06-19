In Cambodia, an Unnamed Donor’s Gift of 290 Chinese Trucks to Army and Police Raises Concerns

In Cambodia, an Unnamed Donor’s Gift of 290 Chinese Trucks to Army and Police RaisesConcerns

Critics say the trucks will be used against civilians in a government crackdown.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s son revealed a shipment of 290 Chinese-made military trucks on Thursday, saying the vehicles were not aid from Beijing but gifts from unnamed donors — prompting fears they will be deployed against civilians amid a three-year crackdown on the opposition.

At a ceremony to distribute the vehicles to the military and police, Hun Manet, Hun Sen’s eldest son and commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, parried criticisms of the acquisition, saying that the money for the trucks came from private donations and did perhaps not cost Cambodia a single riel.

The unnamed donors “want to update the military’s capacity to serve the nation and people,” that he said at the ceremony.

“Buying the trucks wasn’t a waste of money,” said the four-star general.

He said the vehicles, ordered a year earlier in the day, would be used during natural disasters such as for example floods and wildfires and to defend Cambodia’s interests in a border dispute with Vietnam that goes back to end of French colonial rule in the 1950s.

“The military can’t jump on motorbikes to help people in cases of emergency. The trucks certainly are a new way to boost the military’s capacity in serving the country and individuals,” said.

Hun Manet denied that the trucks, which arrived by ship the other day, were a gift from the Chinese government. Beijing’s political support is seen by wary Cambodians as entrenching Hun Sen’s authoritarian policies while deepening Chinse influence on the nation.

“We do not need to lie, If they were donated by China, then we will say it is a Chinese donation,” he said. “If it was a Chinese donation and we said we purchased the trucks, would they agree?”

Hun Manet didn’t reveal the names of the donors, but the military installed a sign at the ceremony saying the vehicles were donated by Hun Sen and his wife.

.

Trucks for crackdowns

Critics are concerned that the trucks will be used to help the government better subjugate the Cambodian people – 36 months after Hun Sen banned the country’s main opposition party and arrested its leader, in a crackdown that still sees activists arrested each week,

“The trucks will be used to crack down on the people, perhaps not to combat a Vietnamese invasion,” Um Sam An, a former lawmaker from the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party told RFA’s Khmer Service.

He pointed out that Cambodia’s military had no trouble responding to a recent border incident in Kandal province.

“These trucks will be used to protect [Hun Manet’s] father’s power,” said Um Sam An, who also disagreed with distributing some of the vehicles to the police.

“Police don’t need large trucks, so it is inappropriate,” that he said.

Another critic called on the government to be more transparent about the donors.

“Donors never hide their identities,” Kim Sok, a Finland-based analyst, told RFA.

“These trucks will soon be used to mobilize the military to crack down on mass protests against Hun Sen’s dictatorship,” Kim Sok said.

While the fee of the trucks wasn’t revealed, RFA reported in late July 2019 that Hun Sen revealed he’d allocated U.S. $40 million to purchase unspecified arms from China, on the top of $290 million it had already spent on military purchases from Beijing.

The two countries staged joint military exercises within the final 8 weeks of March, when China was in the thick of its COVID-19 response.

With Cambodia isolated from Western trade partners since the crackdown on the opposition, Beijing has offered its full support for Hun Sen’s government. In turn, Cambodia has increasingly backed Chinese positions on international issues, including in disputes in the South China Sea.

Chinese investment has flowed into Cambodian real estate, agriculture and entertainment, but Cambodians regularly chafe at what they state are unscrupulous business methods and coarsebehavior by Chinese residents, and worry that their country is increasingly bending to Beijing’s will.

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.