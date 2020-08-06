In call with Chinese counterpart, Pentagon chief expresses concern about Beijing’s activity in South China Sea By Reuters

©Reuters News conference following the 30 th AUSMIN in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed issues about Beijing’s “destabilizing” activity near Taiwan and the South China Sea in a call with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, the Pentagon stated on Thursday.

The call comes as U.S.-China ties have actually quickly degraded this year over a variety of problems consisting of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus, telecom devices maker Huawei [HWT.UL], China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, and a clampdown on Hong Kong.

“Secretary Esper also communicated the importance that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) abide by international laws, rules and norms and meet its international commitments,” Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman informed press reporters, including that the call lasted for an hour and a half.

He stated Esper likewise repeated the value of an useful and steady relationship.

“Wei … urged the U.S. side to stop erroneous words and deeds, improve the management and control of maritime risks, avoid taking dangerous moves that may escalate the situation, and safeguard regional peace and stability,” China’s authorities Xinhua news company stated.

This seems the very first call in between the 2 …