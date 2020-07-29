In California’s only known wolf pack, there are now at least 8 new pups

Officials tracked at least 6 other wolves in the pack, the upgrade stated.
This is fantastic news: Gray wolves were eliminated from the state in the 1920 s and the only other known pack ever since, the Shasta Pack, appears tohave disappeared.
“While their fate is uncertain, there has been speculation that members of the Shasta Pack were killed at the hands of humans due to their sudden and mysterious disappearance,” Pamela Flick, the California program director for Defenders of Wildlife, stated in an emailed action to CNN.
In 2017, the department validated the existence of the Lassen Pack in Lassen County, saying they were called by the United States Forest Service staff member who initially tracked them down.
While gray wolves are safeguarded both by state and federal law as an endangered species they still deal with dangers of “illegal poaching, conflicts with humans and loss of habitat,” Flick stated.
The statement of the pups, Flick stated in a statement, is “another positive step forward for wolf recovery in California.”
“The Lassen Pack — now at least 14 members strong — truly represents the future for the species in the Golden State,” Flick stated.