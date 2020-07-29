In California’s only known wolf pack, there are now at least 8 new pups

Officials tracked at least 6 other wolves in the pack, the upgrade stated.

This is fantastic news: Gray wolves were eliminated from the state in the 1920 s and the only other known pack ever since, the Shasta Pack, appears to have disappeared.

“While their fate is uncertain, there has been speculation that members of the Shasta Pack were killed at the hands of humans due to their sudden and mysterious disappearance,” Pamela Flick, the California program director for Defenders of Wildlife, stated in an emailed action to CNN.